Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Cordarrelle Patterson is in the ninth year of his career and has been known as a return specialist. That is, until now. Patterson was signed by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 offseason as a wide receiver, but Patterson has positional flexibility. He has excelled no matter where offenses have lined him up and the Falcons have been creative with him. He is mainly lining up as the running back and is second on the team in carries and rushing yards. This week, he and the Atlanta Falcons are coming off their bye week and facing the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson goes into Week 7 as the overall RB10 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has at least six rushing attempts in every game this season and has at least six targets in four games. His best game of the season was in Week 3 when, in addition to rushing for 34 yards, he caught five of six targets for 82 yards and three touchdowns for 32.1 fantasy points. The Dolphins are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This is a great matchup for Patterson where he should go off.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Patterson.