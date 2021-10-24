Calvin Ridley start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Calvin Ridley was expected to take over as the star receiver he looked like when former teammate Julio Jones was traded. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. Ridley played in the first four games of the season, missed Week 5 in London due to a personal issue and then was on bye last week with the team. It is reported that he is back with the team and should be expected to play this week. On the season, Ridley has 27 receptions on 42 targets for 255 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley is the overall WR50 in half-PPR scoring formats heading into Week 7. He does have at least double-digit points in each of his last three games. Back in Week 4, Ridley caught seven of 13 targets for 80 yards so he is still a large target in this offense. He has at least eight targets in each game played so far this season. This week, he and the Atlanta Falcons take on the Miami Dolphins. They are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even though Ridley has been underperforming so far this season, this is a prime matchup for him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Ridley this week.