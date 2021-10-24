Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Week 5 of the NFL season, it finally happened. The Kyle Pitts breakout finally happened. The rookie tight end had 119 yards receiving and his first NFL touchdown as the Atlanta Falcons won their game in London before going into their bye week. Pitts had been solid to the start of his career but fans and fantasy managers alike were thrilled to see Pitts finally get in for six. On the season, Pitts has 24 receptions on 36 targets for 308 yards and that touchdown.

Hayden Hurst is a quasi veteran in that he is in his fourth season. He was picked up in a trade by the Falcons, but he hasn’t been used consistently in their passing game. Hurst has 13 receptions on 15 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

In fantasy, Pitts and Hurst head into Week 7 as the overall TE11 and TE34, respectively, in half-PPR scoring formats. Pitts has been more reliable on a week-to-week basis while Hurst has been mainly a role player for the team. This week, they face the Miami Dolphins who are giving up the 14th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. They have only given up double-digit fantasy points to only one tight end so far this season, but Pitts is in line for a solid workload.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Pitts. SIT Hurst.