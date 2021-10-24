Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Coming in with high expectations for the New York Jets offense, rookie Elijah Moore has failed to contribute much of anything in the 2021-22 campaign - posting a minuscule eight receptions for 66 yards in four games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

One could argue that getting a bye week early in the season can finally push things on a brighter path for a young Jets offense in desperate need of an elite difference-maker at the moment. Moore was supposed to be just that for them this year. He’s the earliest receiver selection by the Jets since Santana Moss in 2001. So far, however, the former Ole Miss wideout has yet to catch his stride in the Jets offense, and the fact that he’s behind Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder in the receiving corps only further caps his upside. He played only 41 percent of snaps in the Week 5 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As the wait continues for Moore’s breakout performance, fantasy managers can leave him on waiver wires until more opportunities open up out of the slot.