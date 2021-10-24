Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will travel to face the New England Patriots on Sunday for an AFC East matchup. After completing 19-of-32 passes for a meager 192 yards and one interception against the Atlanta Falcons before the bye week, Wilson squares off against Mac Jones for the first time in their professional careers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Week 4 was Wilson’s best outing, though it still wasn’t the 300-yard performance that Jets fans have yearned for since their franchise drafted him second overall. He also has thrown at least one interception every game this year. Facing a middle-of-the-pack Patriots pass defense should still be a great next step in the rookie’s overall development, but fantasy managers might want to hold off on green-lighting him in lineups until he shows more consistency.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Wilson.