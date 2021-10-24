 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Carter start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Michael Carter ahead of the New York Jets Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots.

By Derek Hryn
New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) fights for yards against New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are pushing for a Week 7 upset against a New England Patriots team that is coming off a tough shootout loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Michael Carter is hoping to get something going on the ground, following two straight games with under 40 rushing yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Like many of his predecessors, Carter has had a tough time turning his carries into significant yardage this season. He had 10 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in Week 5, and only averaged 3.8 yards per attempt. The North Carolina product is the clear No. 1 RB for New York, though his production thus far doesn’t exactly tell you that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter might be viable as a flex this week in deeper formats, but expecting anything more than his current production would be rash.

