Michael Carter start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are pushing for a Week 7 upset against a New England Patriots team that is coming off a tough shootout loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Michael Carter is hoping to get something going on the ground, following two straight games with under 40 rushing yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Like many of his predecessors, Carter has had a tough time turning his carries into significant yardage this season. He had 10 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in Week 5, and only averaged 3.8 yards per attempt. The North Carolina product is the clear No. 1 RB for New York, though his production thus far doesn’t exactly tell you that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter might be viable as a flex this week in deeper formats, but expecting anything more than his current production would be rash.