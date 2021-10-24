Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Ahead of the New York Jets’ AFC East battle with the New England Patriots, Jamison Crowder will look to bounce back after his four catches for 24 yards in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Jamison Crowder

With their bye week in the rearview, it’s time for the Jets to decide just what their goals are for the remainder of this season. At the moment, they are one win shy of matching their win total from a year ago and have slightly improved in total offense. Since Crowder’s return from a groin injury that sidelined him for all but the previous two matchups, there’s no question that he’s Zach Wilson’s No. 2 weapon behind Corey Davis. As one of the oldest veterans currently on this Jets roster, Crowder has proven that he can provide fantasy managers with consistent points each week, regardless of the matchup. The 28-year-old wideout has racked up 11 catches for 85 yards, with one touchdown and a two-point conversion in two games this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of which receivers return in Week 7, Crowder’s target volume should keep him in flex consideration moving forward.