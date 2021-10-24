Corey Davis start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Fresh off of their bye week, the New York Jets have another chance to get a win against the New England Patriots. A well-rested Corey Davis should continue to be heavily involved, averaging 7.2 targets per game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

Davis has shined in a new setting this season. He remains Zach Wilson’s No. 1 option in the passing game with 20 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns, and with the previous disappointing performances from rookie wideout Elijah Moore, it doesn’t appear that Wilson will stop looking his way moving forward. Davis is sitting at WR38, but his 88.9 catch rate is definitely something to rave about.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Davis.