Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

For the second week in a row, Mecole Hardman had an expanded role in the Kansas City Chiefs offense. The Chiefs and their No. 2 wide receiver have another favorable matchup on tap this week against the Tennessee Titans, giving Hardman some appeal in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Targeted five times, Hardman caught four passes for 62 yards against Washington. That followed a nine-catch, 76-yard effort the week before. Headed into last week’s game it looked like Hardman could see big numbers with Tyreek Hill questionable. However, Hill did play, but the Chiefs were still getting the ball to Hardman. This week’s game could follow a similar script. The Titans give up more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than any other team in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hardman is a decent play, albeit with a low ceiling, as a flex this week, maybe even a WR3 if you need help filling roster spots because of bye weeks.