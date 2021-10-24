Sterling Shepard start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants head into a Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers with a 1-5 record desperately looking for a win. The Giants are hurting at the skill positions, missing Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay for yet another week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Sterling Shepard

Shepard had a big day against the Rams, catching 10 passes for 76 yards. He’s expected to play in this game and should be Daniel Jones’ primary target on offense. The receiver has typically delivered big performances when given additional opportunities, although he’s likely to get extra attention from Carolina’s defense Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Shepard is in flex consideration and has upside given the potential game script for New York, so he’s worth starting. Jones is going to have to throw the ball a decent amount here, and Shepard should be the primary beneficiary. Throw in a bad bye week for most fantasy managers and you can do worse than Shepard at the flex spot.