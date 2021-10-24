Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser entered the season with some high expectations in the fantasy football community, the potential to be a regular starter in lineups as Tennessee’s top option at the position with Jonnu Smith gone. But the reality hasn’t turned out that way, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to change this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

Last week, Firkser saw just one target in an upset over the Buffalo Bills. He turned that into 11 yards — all season lows for him. However, he’s never seen more than five targets in a game and never caught more than three passes, even with wide receivers Julio Jones and AJ Brown limited with injuries most of the season so far.

The Chiefs are giving up an average of more than 17 fantasy points per game to tight ends, but Firkser’s role in the offense is just too limited to trust him in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Anthony Firkser.