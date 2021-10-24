Mac Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has not lit up the stat sheet through the first six games of his rookie year, and he will go up against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for Week 7. Here’s a preview of what to expect from him from a fantasy perspective.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

In his last time out, Jones completed 15 of 21 attempts for 229 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and 75 of those yards came on a long touchdown to Kendrick Bourne late in the fourth quarter. He has thrown a pick in each of his last four matchups heading into this weekend’s game and will go up against a Jets defense that ranks No. 17 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones should not be used in many fantasy lineups until he can consistently show quality fantasy production. He is a low-end quarterback No. 2 on Sunday.