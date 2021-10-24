Damien Harris start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is coming off his top fantasy football performance of the 2021 season, and he will be matched up with the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Here’s a look at what to do with Harris in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris rushed for a season-high 101 yards on 18 attempts for 5.6 yards per carry with a touchdown in last weekend’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. This was the second time he reached 100 yards rushing and while he briefly left the game with an injury, Harris returned to finish the game. Harris will go up against a New York defense that is coming off a bye week and ranks No. 21 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Harris should be set up for success against the Jets on Sunday, and he can be used as a low-end running back No. 2 for fantasy purposes as the lead back in the Patriots backfield.