Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson made the most of his opportunities despite receiving limited work in last weekend’s game. If you are looking to decide what to do with him on your fantasy team, here’s an overview for the Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

While Damien Harris rushed 18 times for 101 yards, Stevenson carried the ball just five times for 23 yards, but he found his way into the end zone. Additionally, he caught all three passes that went his way for 39 yards. This was by far the best fantasy day of the season for Stevenson, and his touchdown came when Harris left with an injury, though he returned later in the game. He has a great matchup this weekend against the Jets, which rank No. 21 in opponent rushing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stevenson is a mid-tier running back No. 4 for fantasy purposes and if he develops into the pass-catching back in this offense, it would raise his floor every week.