Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has not gotten off to a hot start with his new team after a breakout season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He will get a matchup with the New York Jets to try to get back on track on Sunday afternoon for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

In last weekend’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Agholor caught just one of three targets that went his way for 27 yards. Through six games this year, he has 17 receptions for 224 yards with a touchdown. He will go up against the Jets, which rank No. 17 in passing yards allowed per game this season, though they are coming off a bye week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Agholor has not done a whole lot in 2021 to deserve any sort of fantasy consideration, so it’s tough to imagine any scenarios in which fantasy managers want him in the lineup.