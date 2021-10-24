 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jakobi Meyers ahead of the New England Patriots Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has developed into the top pass catcher in this offense’s first season with Mac Jones as the starting quarterback. He will get a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 7, so Meyers could be in for a solid performance.

In Week 6, Meyers had saw a team-high five receptions and six targets, and he finished with 44 yards, though one touchdown was called back due to a holding penalty. Meyers leads the team in receptions, targets and yards this season but somehow has yet to find the end zone after six games, which is obviously a huge hit to his fantasy production. He has a matchup against the Jets, which rank No. 17 in passing yards allowed per game.

Meyers is a mid-tier wide receiver No. 3 from a fantasy perspective and definitely can be used as a flex option this weekend.

