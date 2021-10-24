Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are two of the top duos at the position to this point of the season. They have a matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Henry caught both of the passes that went his way for 25 yards including a 20-yard touchdown reception in last weekend’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Smith saw two passes that went his way with one reception for nine yards. The Jets are coming in after a bye week, but they were torched by Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts in their last game in London. The rookie caught nine of 10 targets for 119 yards with a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henry is a fringe tight end No. 1 from a fantasy perspective, while Smith is a low-end No. 2 heading into Sunday’s game.