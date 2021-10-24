Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne made the most of his one reception in last weekend’s game, and we’ll see if it leads to an increase in production heading into Week 7 against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne caught one of two targets, and that reception went for 75 yards and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots a lead over the Dallas Cowboys, though New England ended up losing in overtime. Obviously, this isn’t something that can be relied on consistently with just two targets, and Mac Jones threw the ball Bourne’s way just five times over the past two weeks. New England will go up against the Jets, which rank No. 17 in passing yards allowed per game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bourne is not getting enough of a volume of passing targets for him to be a fantasy factor in Week 7. There are not many situations in which he should be in many fantasy lineups.