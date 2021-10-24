Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are 1-5 entering a Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers, and it doesn’t feel like things are going to improve in New York anytime soon. The Giants are dealing with several injuries, including stars Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay being ruled out for yet another week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

Engram is the more dynamic tight end, but has a history of injury problems and could aggravate his issues in the game. Rudolph is being used sparingly in the offense and his only path to a bigger role would be if Engram didn’t take the field.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tight end is typically a problem for fantasy managers every week. Given New York’s lack of pass-catching options, Engram is worth playing if he suits up. The tight end is currently questionable. Rudolph should be on the waiver wire or bench in most leagues, but could merit a start if Engram is inactive.