Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Kenny Golladay ahead of the New York Giants Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints
Evan Engram of the New York Giants runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The New York Giants are 1-5 entering a Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers, and it doesn’t feel like things are going to improve in New York anytime soon. The Giants are dealing with several injuries, including stars Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay being ruled out for yet another week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

Engram is the more dynamic tight end, but has a history of injury problems and could aggravate his issues in the game. Rudolph is being used sparingly in the offense and his only path to a bigger role would be if Engram didn’t take the field.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tight end is typically a problem for fantasy managers every week. Given New York’s lack of pass-catching options, Engram is worth playing if he suits up. The tight end is currently questionable. Rudolph should be on the waiver wire or bench in most leagues, but could merit a start if Engram is inactive.

