Devontae Booker start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will not have star RB Saquon Barkley for their Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers, leaving the team down one more key skill player for the game. That means Devontae Booker is in line for yet another start out of the backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Devontae Booker

Booker got 12 carries against the Rams after carrying the ball 16 times in the previous game against the Cowboys. He also has seven receptions in the last two games, suggesting his volume will match Barkley’s. Booker didn’t find the endzone last week, but should see enough volume to get a chance to find pay dirt.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given his volume, Booker is a flex play in most leagues unless managers have three clearly superior options at running back. In leagues with multiple flex spots, he’s a starting option. The running back might not be efficient but he’s going to get significant volume. The Giants are likely to be playing from behind in this one, so Booker’s receiving chops will be a factor as well.