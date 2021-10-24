Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants head into a Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers with injuries across the board, especially on offense. That means more headaches for fantasy managers, who are already likely to be scrambling during a rough bye week schedule.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones has not been on point this season, struggling to make big plays with his arm. He does have some value with his legs, rushing for 201 yards and two touchdowns in six games. Unfortunately, Jones is going to be shorthanded again in Week 7 with Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay out. He will still hope to have some primary weapons, although Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are all questionable.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given the Giants’ struggles offensively and the health situation of the team’s skill positions, Jones is best left out of the starting lineup against the Panthers. Carolina’s defense has been banged up but should have success against New York this week.