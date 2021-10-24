Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants head into a Week 7 contest with the Carolina Panthers struggling with injuries across the board. New York is already without Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay, so it could be a rough afternoon for the team’s offense against a defensive unit looking to bounce back from a rough Week 6 performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton hasn’t taken the field since New York’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, where he caught one pass. The wide receiver is a solid presence for the Giants and has good chemistry with Daniel Jones, who will play Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Slayton is listed as questionable for the contest, as are most of New York’s “healthy” options at the skill positions. That obviously will have fantasy managers nervous ahead of kickoff. If Slayton does suit up, he does have flex upside. The Giants are probably going to be playing from behind and that will bode well for Slayton’s stats. He also does have some chemistry with Jones, who might not have many other options to throw to.