Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson was reunited in the offseason with a former teammate when Sam Darnold was traded to the Panthers. While the two weren’t super fantasy-relevant in New York together, there was some hope that Anderson would have another great year for the Panthers at least from a fantasy perspective. Boy were we wrong. Anderson has felt non-existent in this offense and is currently shaping up to be one of the biggest busts of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Anderson comes in as the overall WR60 in half-PPR scoring formats through the first six games of the season. Anderson has had fewer than 10 fantasy points in his last five games and if he hadn’t found the endzone last week he would have had 2.6 fantasy points. The New York Giants are giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Anderson has a decent matchup, but he just doesn’t have the usage that was expected of him. Even with the abundance of bye weeks, he shouldn’t crack your lineup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Anderson.