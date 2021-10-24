DJ Moore start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

In the Carolina Panthers wide receivers room, there is DJ Moore, a wide gap and then everyone else. Moore leads the team in receptions, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. But the gap in some of the stats is astounding. Over the next teammate in line, Moore has 24 more receptions on 23 more targets and 323 yards. That’s absurd. Through six games he has 40 receptions on 63 targets for 513 yards and three touchdowns so Moore is clearly quarterback Sam Darnold’s favorite target.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Moore is tied for the fifth-most receptions so far this season. He slots in as the overall WR11 in half-PPR scoring formats and even if you take away the 20 points from his receptions, he still would be the WR26. His usage has him as a weekly must-start and his matchup this week should only help his performance. He and the Panthers take on the New York Giants who are giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Moore.