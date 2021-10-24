Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is the main beneficiary of Christian McCaffrey’s absence. He is seeing a significant workload in his rookie season, and he should get the ball a ton in the Panthers’ Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

With McCaffrey on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury, fantasy managers with Hubbard on their roster will continue to benefit. He received 16 rushing attempts for 61 yards with a touchdown, and no running back on the roster had more than one carry in an overtime loss to the New York Giants. Now, he has a fantastic matchup against a Giants defense that ranks No. 29 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hubbard is a low-end running back No. 1 for fantasy purposes and is set up for success against the Giants rush defense, and he can be inserted into fantasy lineups with confidence till McCaffrey is healthy enough to play.