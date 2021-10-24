Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is coming off his worst performance with his new team. It’s tough to have much of a worse game than he had last weekend, so expect a bounce-back situation from Darnold in a Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Darnold completed 17 of 41 passes for 207 yards with one touchdown and an interception in an overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, and a decent portion of those numbers came late in the fourth quarter. He also had a 30-yard run and finished with 48 yards on the ground on four carries. Darnold will go up against a Giants defense that ranks No. 22 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Darnold is a mid-tier No. 2 quarterback for fantasy purposes in Week 7. Most fantasy rosters will have better options to go with, but it is a nice matchup.