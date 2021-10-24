Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After losing Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a knee injury, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to veteran backup Darrel Williams to handle the team’s primary rushing workload. Things worked out pretty well for Williams and the Chiefs last week. For Week 7, Williams has another prime opportunity to make a big impact for fantasy football lineups as the Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

Despite some questions that Williams would be splitting time with Jerick McKinnon, the Chiefs leaned heavily on Williams, giving him a workload in line with a true No. 1 running back. He carried the ball 21 times against Washington, rolling up 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught three passes on four targets for 27 yards.

The Titans defense shouldn’t present too much of a problem for Williams and the Chiefs this week either. He looks like a good running back to have in your lineup as long as Edwards-Helaire is on injured reserve.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Darrel Williams.