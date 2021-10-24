Josh Gordon start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

This season, the Kansas City Chiefs became the latest NFL team to take a chance on oft-suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon. So far, he’s seen action in two games with Kansas City, but his role at this point is mostly someone to bolster the depth chart.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Josh Gordon

Gordon did not see a single target in last week’s game against the Washington Football Team. According to head coach Andy Reid, he’s still getting up to speed in the team’s playbook. Another disadvantage Gordon faces is simply a matter of where he’s at on the depth chart. The Chiefs lean heavily on Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce for their pass attack. There’s rarely enough targets even to make the No. 2 receiver, Mecole Hardman, relevant from a fantasy football perspective.

The Chiefs have a very favorable matchup this week against a Tennessee Titans team that’s the worst in the league when it comes to giving up fantasy points to opposing receivers. However, Gordon’s role in the offense is still too limited to have him on your fantasy roster.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Josh Gordon.