Julio Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Julio Jones made his way back onto the field last week. Though the Tennessee Titans went on to lose that Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jones was able to contribute, his first game action since Week 3. He’s questionable this week with a hamstring issue, the same one that had him questionable heading into last week’s game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones

Jones caught three passes on five targets for 59 yards last week against the Chiefs. However, he left the game in the fourth quarter when his hamstring injury started bothering him again. He was able to get in limited practice session on Thursday and Friday of this week, and he was expressing confidence that he would play on Sunday.

The Chiefs are a great matchup for opposing offenses, giving up an average of more than 29 points per game. AJ Brown figures to be the main option for the Titans, but if Jones plays, he could be a good option for fantasy football lineups too. Just keep an eye on his status.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Julio Jones.