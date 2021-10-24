AJ Brown start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

It’s been a slow start to the season for Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown. He’s been hobbled by a hamstring injury for much of the season so far that’s limited his production. He even missed a Week 4 game against the Jets. Brown is still dealing with an illness this week, the same one that landed him on the injury report for last week’s game. But he managed to play, and looks like he could be back to WR1 status this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR AJ Brown

Brown had his best game of the season last week. He caught seven passes on nine targets for 91 yards, all season highs. He did miss practice on Wednesday of this week, so you will want to keep an eye on his status.

Though the numbers haven’t been there so far, Brown’s one of those players who should be in fantasy football lineups every week because of what he can do. Heck, 91 yards on a day he was still dealing with a stomach bug is all you need to know. He’ll be better off when Julio Jones is healthy enough to be a regular presence in Tennessee’s lineup, but even if Jones doesn’t play this week, Brown has a chance for a big outing against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start AJ Brown.