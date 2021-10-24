Jeremy McNichols start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The life of a backup running back playing behind a bonafide stud at the position is a tough one. There’s not much to do on most game days, and that’s been the case most of the season so far for Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols.

McNichols backs up all-universe back and MVP candidate Derrick Henry, who’s been close to 100 percent of the Titans offense this season. He did see a little action earlier this season, catching eight passes on 12 targets for 74 yards in a Week 4 game against the New York Jets. But that was mostly because Tennessee was without its top two receivers, AJ Brown and Julio Jones, so they leaned on McNichols’ ability as a pass-catcher.

Last week he didn’t touch the ball at all, and even with a favorable matchup on tap against the Kansas City Chiefs this week, he’s unlikely to see more than a couple of touches, if that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jeremy McNichols.