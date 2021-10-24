Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Anyone who drafted Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill with big dreams of multiple-touchdown games week after week has likely been a little disappointed so far this season. Of course, it’s not entirely his fault as receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown have been hamstrung with injuries all season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill has just one game this season with multiple touchdown passes, a complete reversal from last year when he had just one outing through his first six with fewer than two. Last week he threw for 216 yards and one interception, no passing scores, but he did score his second rushing touchdown of the season.

The Titans play the Kanas City Chiefs this week, a team that should give any quarterback the chance to pad their stats. Jones is questionable, but Brown seems to be in better shape. This would be a good week to have Tannehill in your fantasy football lineup, even if Jones doesn’t play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Ryan Tannehill.