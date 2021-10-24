Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Mere months removed from trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions will head west to take on their former franchise quarterback and his new team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Still largely a return man, Kalif Raymond has seen increased work as a wideout due to the Lions’ battered receiving corps. Despite his diminutive stature — Detroit lists him as 5-foot-8, 182 pounds — Raymond ranks third the team in receiving yards (219) and tied for first in touchdown receptions (two). With starters Quintez Cephus and Tyrell Williams on injured reserve, the Lions will again target Raymond with some frequency during Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

Still, given the limited nature of the Lions offense, fantasy managers shouldn’t depend on Raymond to deliver more than a handful of catches and around 40-60 receiving yards. The Rams have given up five total touchdowns to wideouts this season, so perhaps Raymond breaks through with his third. However, most managers will have better plays available to them this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Do not start Kalif Raymond.