Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams won their fifth game of the season with a 38-11 win over the New York Giants in Week 6. Their record improves to 5-1 on the season, with their only loss coming in Week 4 against the Cardinals. The Rams will take on a winless Detroit Lions team in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Darrell Henderson had arguably his best performance of the season so far, running 21 times for 78 yards and a touchdown while catching two of his three targets for 29 yards and another score. It’s the most carries he’s had in a single game, and also the first time he’s scored more than one TD in a game so far this season, exploding for almost 25 fantasy points in PPR leagues. Henderson has found the end zone in four of his five appearances this season and continues to be one of the top running backs in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henderson is a must-start for any fantasy manager on any given week, but especially against the Detroit Lions, who are 0-6 this season, where he’s expected to have another explosive performance.