Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played his fourth game in a row with muliple touchdowns last week in a loss to the Buccaneers. And while Hurts is struggling some as a passer, he’s still managing to make things happen with his legs, and that’s keeping him on the radar for fantasy football lineups. He’s got a good matchup this week too, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts threw for just 115 yards last week against Tampa Bay, with one touchdown and one interception, but he failed to complete more than 50 percent of his passing attempts. He also ran for 44 yards on 10 rushing attempts and scored twice on the ground. That was the second week in a row he’s scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, and he’s not got five on the season.

The Raiders have allowed one rushing touchdown to opposing quarterbacks this season and nine passing scores so far. It’s a good week to have Hurts in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jalen Hurts.