Derek Carr start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Vegas Raiders improved to 4-2 last week, following a 34-24 win over the Denver Broncos. Derek Carr and Co. will look to build off of that same momentum against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Update — TE Darren Waller was added to the injury report for Week 7 vs. the Eagles and is questionable to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Aside from all of the recent hysteria, the Raiders stayed focused on continuing their winning season. Carr abruptly returned to MVP form against the Broncos defense - passing for 341 yards on 18 completions and two touchdowns. It was the fourth time this year where he scored over 20 fantasy points in half-point PPR formats and threw five passes that resulted in 30-plus yard grabs. The Eagles’ top-15 pass defense might keep Carr honest on Sunday, but the way the Raiders have been able to perform in battles with more sound secondary units, we can expect that Carr will continue to successfully air it out to his receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Carr.