Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

For the first time since consummating a trade that included a swap of starting quarterbacks, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

After toiling with the Lions for 12 seasons, Matthew Stafford finds himself in an advantageous situation. The Rams offense, directed by head coach and offensive play-caller Sean McVay, provides the veteran quarterback with more “layup” throws than he has previously enjoyed as well as quality shot plays. Accordingly, Stafford is currently on pace to set career highs in touchdown percentage (8.0%), completion percentage (69.5%), and multiple efficiency metrics (116.6 passer rating, 75.0 QBR, 9.34 adjusted net yards per attempt).

And Stafford might improve those figures against the Lions. At present, Detroit’s defense has given up 12 touchdown passes and averages over 270 passing yards allowed per game. The Rams offense shouldn’t encounter many issues throwing all over the Lions this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Matthew Stafford in all formats.