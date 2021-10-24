Sony Michel start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The LA Rams defeated the New York Giants with a 38-11 final score in Week 6, improving their record to 5-1 so far this season. They’ll take on the winless Detroit Lions in Week 7 where they’re expected to continue their solid form.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Sony Michel had a relatively quiet game, carrying the ball nine times for 42 yards. He wasn’t targeted and didn’t find the end zone. He continues to sit behind Darrell Henderson on the depth chart, so as long as Henderson stays healthy, Michel will see a little less action. He reportedly didn’t practice earlier in the week on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, but it still expected to play in Week 7’s contest against the Lions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he won’t touch the output level that Henderson should have this week, the Rams are playing against a weak and banged-up Lions team that has yet to win a game on the season. Michel should see a relatively decent amount of carries, so he should still be a player worth starting in Week 7 as long as he’s active.