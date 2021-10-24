Cooper Kupp start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams logged their fifth win of the season with a 38-11 victory over the New York Giants in Week 6. Their record improves to 5-1 on the season as they turn focus to a winless Detroit Lions team in Week 7, which should be a very favorable matchup for the Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp had a big game in Week 6 after staying relatively quiet for the previous two games. He caught nine of his 12 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants, delighting Rams fans and fantasy managers who had him in their starting lineup. In PPR leagues he notched an impressive 34 fantasy points, which is his second-highest fantasy output of the season. He’s scored in four of the six games he’s played so far while scoring two touchdowns in three of those outings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cooper Kupp is a must-start for any fantasy manager, in any league, in any given week. He continues to be one of the best wideouts in the NFL and is poised to go off in Week 7 against a Detroit Lions team that will most likely have a lot of trouble containing him.