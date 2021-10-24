Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is one of the many players at the position is reliant on touchdowns. If you are a fantasy manager who has Higbee on the roster, here’s an overview of what you should know heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

In the last time out, Higbee caught all five targets that went his way, and he went for 36 yards. None of his receptions went for more than 10 yards, and he was held out of the end zone. He will go up against a Lions defense that allowed Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah to catch three passes for 15 yards with a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Higbee is a low-end tight end No. 1 from a fantasy perspective and if he catches his third touchdown of the year, he would be well-worth the start.