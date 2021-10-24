Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has come down to earth in the last few weeks after a few impressive fantasy performances, and he is among the beneficiaries of a fantastic offense. He has a matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson saw four passes go his way in last weekend’s game against the New York Giants, and he finished with three receptions for 19 yards. He got off to a solid start to the year but has now combined for just four catches over the last two weeks, so that will need to be fixed for Jefferson to be a consistent fantasy contributor. He will go up against a Lions defense that ranks No. 19 in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jefferson will not be usable in most fantasy lineups unless it is a rather deep league because he is nothing more than a wide receiver No. 5 despite a solid matchup.