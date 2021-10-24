Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game in 2021, and they’ll have a hard time ending their losing streak during Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The two teams swapped quarterbacks — along with numerous draft picks — earlier this year, giving the game some intrigue despite the lopsided matchup on paper.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Lions’ passing game has looked abysmal all season. That largely explains why head coach Dan Campbell provided unfiltered criticism of quarterback Jared Goff following last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

But regardless of the catalyst behind the Lions’ offensive woes, it negatively affects most of their receiving corps. That includes rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown who, despite seeing an increase in workload over the past three weeks, has yet to record more than 70 yards or seven receptions in a game.

The Rams have allowed five total touchdowns to wide receivers over six games, providing some hope to St. Brown’s fantasy managers. Still, given the available alternatives, most will have better options in Week 7.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Do not start Amon-Ra St. Brown.