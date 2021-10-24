T.J. Hockenson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

While the Detroit Lions usually lack the offensive firepower of their opponents, they do hold an advantage at one position: tight end. That might not swing many games their way — the Lions have yet to record a win this season — but it does provide some fantasy relevance for an otherwise irrelevant team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

After two quiet games, T.J. Hockenson delivered a bounce-back performance last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The third-year tight end saw a season-high 11 targets, turning them into eight catches for 74 yards. He didn’t reach the end zone, though Hockenson’s size and athleticism make him a threat any time the Lions reach the red zone.

Unfortunately for Hockenson’s fantasy managers, the Los Angeles Rams haven’t allowed much production to tight ends this season. The defense has only given up one touchdown to the position group and an average of roughly 61 receiving yards. That doesn’t make Hockenson unplayable in fantasy, but it does limit his upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Hockenson.