Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Mere months after completing one of the biggest trades in recent memory, the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams will square off for the first time. While the quarterbacks involved in that swap will garner most of the attention, the running backs will also play a significant role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, Jamaal Williams has looked and performed much like he did the previous two years with the Green Bay Packers. He doesn’t run overly efficiently, but he provides enough as a runner to validate a meaningful cut of the carries as well as a share of the passing targets. With bye weeks reducing the available options at running back, a player like Williams holds real value in fantasy.

As for Sunday’s matchup, the Rams defense hasn’t given up many yards to running backs, but it has yielded five total touchdowns to the position group. Williams remains in a workshare with D’Andre Swift, but he should still see double-digit touches this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jamaal Williams as a low-end RB2 or FLEX.