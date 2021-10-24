Jared Goff start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Though the deal did not officially go through until the start of the 2021 league year, the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions agreed to a trade that included multiple first-round picks and a swap of quarterbacks. The deal sent Jared Goff, a former No. 1 overall selection, to the Motor City less than two years after the signal-caller signed a massive extension worth $134 million.

Now, less than halfway through the 2021 season, Goff will take the field against his former team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

While Goff certainly wants to extract his pound of flesh from the team that gave up on him, that scenario seems remote entering the week. His head coach, Dan Campbell, openly criticized the veteran quarterback during the press conference following last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I feel like [Goff] needs to step up more than he has,” Campbell said. “And I think he needs to help us just like everybody else. I think he’s going to need to put a little bit of weight on his shoulders here and it’s time to step up, make some throws, and do some things.”

Those words frame Goff as a quarterback closer to getting benched than one about to produce a #REVENGEGAME. Since the opener, Goff hasn’t produced more than two touchdowns or gone over 300 passing yards. He also provides little as a rusher to offset those deficiencies. The Rams defense hasn’t matched last season’s dominance, but it shouldn’t have too hard of a time containing Goff.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jared Goff in all formats.