Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for their second-straight victory ahead of Week 7, and get a favorable matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Following a week where the Eagles defense allowed 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Josh Jacobs is in line for potentially his best fantasy football outing of the year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Coming in as an RB28, Jacobs has appeared to show improvement since his rocky start in the first few weeks of the 2021-22 NFL season. He found the endzone for the second consecutive game against the Broncos in Week 6, and it appears he’s still the lead ball carrier ahead of Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber. The only real caveat is the latter have proven to be better pass catchers, but that is something fantasy managers should’ve been privy to at this juncture.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jacobs as a borderline RB1/RB2 with touchdown upside.