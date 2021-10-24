Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 34-24 in Week 6, and had one of their most collective running games of the season. It will be interesting to see if Kenyan Drake can build off what was his best fantasy football day since joining his new franchise.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Drake scored for the first time in 2021-22 campaign last Sunday on an impressive 31-yard pass from Derek Carr, and he even doubled it up in the third quarter with an 18-yard rushing touchdown. This was an indication to fantasy managers everywhere that the Drake could be a much better asset under the interim command of coach Rich Bisaccia, though his meager four touches on the ground naturally left something to be desired in terms of volume.

Aside from a 48-yard touchdown by Henry Ruggs in the first quarter last week, it was a backfield-led performance for the Raiders against a stout Broncos defense that is fifth-best in the league against the run. It’s hard to say if that type of performance will carry into the Eagles matchup, in what’s expected to be an afternoon peppered with pass attempts. Josh Jacobs is still the primary force ahead of Drake and Peyton Barber on a weekly basis.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Drake is a quality waiver wire plug-and-play option in all fantasy formats.