Henry Ruggs start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Vegas Raiders are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, in what should wind up being a shootout affair for two teams that have thrown the football over 200 times this season. Henry Ruggs will look to continue leading the Raiders’ receiving corps.

Update — TE Darren Waller was added to the injury report for Week 7 vs. the Eagles and is questionable to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

Ruggs has caught fire in his second pro campaign. He is leading the Raiders’ passing attack with 445 yards and has become a much more versatile route runner in the open field for Derek Carr. Ruggs is still not a certified target collector by any means, but the big-play upside with 22.3 yards per catch leaves reason to have faith in the 22-year-old speed demon. He’s coming off his second-best outing in 2021, where he posted three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ruggs can be started as a desperation flex/WR3 in deeper fantasy football leagues.