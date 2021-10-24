Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders are set for an intriguing matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on their home turf. Derek Carr will be looking to spread the football around once again to one of the best receiving batches in football. Don’t be surprised if Bryan Edwards evades the Philly secondary a few times throughout the game.

Update — TE Darren Waller was added to the injury report for Week 7 vs. the Eagles and is questionable to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Despite the tumultuous pair of weeks that Raider Nation endured, they were able to eke out a 10-point victory against the Denver Broncos last Sunday. Edwards was paramount down the stretch for the Raiders, where he essentially closed out the win with a nice 51-yard reception downfield from Carr. The second-year wideout is now third in the NFL in yards per catch with 20.2, trailing only Ja’Marr Chase and teammate Henry Ruggs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While he’s had quite the season to this point, embracing the deep-threat role for the Raiders, Edwards is still not producing the requisite fantasy points to be labeled a starter in any format.