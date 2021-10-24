Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has the top spot in the team’s backfield locked down. That keeps him relevant in fantasy football lineups, but his overall production leaves a little to be desired. Still, he does have a favorable matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders had a season-high 56 yards last week on just nine carries against the Buccaneers. His partner in the backfield, Kenny Gainwell, had zero rushing attempts and just one catch. Another issue with Sanders’ fantasy appeal is that quarterback Jalen Hurts is producing as a runner, which also limits how much Sanders will actually carry the ball.

The Raiders are giving up an average of more than 25 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They’ve allowed five rushing touchdowns to the position and two receiving scores. Sanders is a decent option this week as a flex or a second running back in your fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Miles Sanders.